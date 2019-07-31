Zarif: INSTEX should not be tool for US orders

INSTEX has been a preliminary step which has not so far been operational, he said, adding that even if it becomes operational, it should handle oil revenues as well, Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters.

Asked about the outcome of the JCPOA joint commission, he said that it was a challenge and Iran elaborated on its expectations from the European partners to fulfill their commitments and also those which they have accepted after US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

Tehran stressed that the Europeans have not so far fulfilled their commitments, he noted.

It is clear that that INSTEX will not work with US agreement, he said, adding that INSTEX should be considered an action taken by the Europeans.

Zarif said that Europeans should dare to act based on their commitments not based on US orders.

Zarif said that the states parties to the JCPOA need to fulfill their commitments. Otherwise, Iran will take the third step to reduce its commitments.

The measures so far taken by Europe have not been compatible with its commitments and expectations, he said.

Zarif said that Europeans had announced their commitments as Iran oil sale, transporting Iran oil and returning Iran petrodollars.

He dismissed the US administration's assertion that it put maximum pressure on Iran to come back to the negotiating table and said that Iran has never left the negotiating table.

It was the US which left the negotiation table and violated its commitments to the JCPOA.

Tehran has never had any fear of negotiations over issues about which it had agreed, he reiterated.

