UN provides Iran with X-Ray for anti-drug campaign

Maku's Governor Hossein Abbasi told IRNA that the equipment will be operational in near future.

"Iran has always seriously pursued the goal of fighting cross-border drug trafficking from Bazargan to Europe, and the equipment will contribute to the efforts," he said.

He also noted that three X-Ray equipment has already been used in Bazargan Cutstoms Office as thousands of passengers and automobiles are passing through the border everyday and a meticulous inspection requires modern equipment.

The border town, Bazargan, lies in the northwestern city of Maku in West Azarbaijapn province. It shares 130-killometer and 140-killometer borders respectively with Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Bazargan border post is the only cross-border route with Turkey that works round the clock.

