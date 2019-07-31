31 July 2019 - 14:17
UN provides Iran with X-Ray for anti-drug campaign

Orumiyeh, July 31, IRNA – United Nations provided Iran's northwestern Customs Office with X-Ray checking equipment used in campaign against illicit drug trafficking, a local Iranian official said on Wednesday.

Maku's Governor Hossein Abbasi told IRNA that the equipment will be operational in near future.

"Iran has always seriously pursued the goal of fighting cross-border drug trafficking from Bazargan to Europe, and the equipment will contribute to the efforts," he said.

He also noted that three X-Ray equipment has already been used in Bazargan Cutstoms Office as thousands of passengers and automobiles are passing through the border everyday and a meticulous inspection requires modern equipment.

The border town, Bazargan, lies in the northwestern city of Maku in West Azarbaijapn province. It shares 130-killometer and 140-killometer borders respectively with Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Bazargan border post is the only cross-border route with Turkey that works round the clock.  

