Pakistan ex-envoy accuses US of destabilizing Persian Gulf

In an interview with IRNA, Muhammad Aslam Rizvi said the threats which are being posed to the security of the region will affect all countries in the region particularly Pakistan being next door neighbor of Iran.

The analyst viewed that situation in the Persian Gulf is very unfortunate adding that Trump administration that had walked out of the JCPOA has caused unnecessary security problem in the region.

“Pakistan in this situation should do whatever it can and try and defuse the tension,” the diplomat advised.

Rizvi added that Pakistan obviously doesn’t want to get involved in any dispute in Persian Gulf ‘we have always played a mediation role and tried to defuse tension there and we should continue to do so.’

Former ambassador said Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important sea links of the world it is a very important energy corridor of the east and the west.

“Any conflict in the area any blockage of this area would be catastrophic not only for the region but for the world economy and it would create a terrible situation,” he believed.

The expert on international affairs noted that tensions in the region should not be converted into a conflict. He said all sides should show restraint.

“Countries in the region must play an important role to defuse tensions and make sure the Strait of Hormuz is kept opened,” observed the analyst.

The expert responding to a question said Iran’s importance is also linked with Afghanistan and I think peace in Afghanistan would not be possible without engaging Iran.

“America should realize that there would be no regional peace without cooperating with Iran,” stressed Muhammad Aslam Rizvi.

He was of the view that what is required now is to have dialogue and meaningful dialogue in order to find a peaceful way out of the situation.

