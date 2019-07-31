Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan strongly condemns the horrific bomb attack on a passenger bus on Kabul-Herat road, today.

“Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, many of them women and children,” he said.

The spokesperson said: We pray for the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

The statement said that such inhumane acts of violence against innocent civilians are condemned. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The spokesperson further said that the Afghan people deserve complete peace and tranquility in their country.

“Pakistan stands together with the government and people of Afghanistan in the efforts to comprehensively defeat and uproot the scourge of terrorism in our region,” he said.

Dozens of passengers, mainly women and children, were killed in Afghanistan early Wednesday when the bus they were travelling hit a roadside bomb, officials said.

