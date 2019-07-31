FM Zarif signs Tunisia president memorial book

Caid Essebsi was born in 1926 and was foreign minister of the republic for six years and two years as prime minister and finally in 2014 became the first freely elected president of Tunisia.

He died at age 92.

Earlier Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in his message asked for divine mercy for the late president of Tunisia and greatness for the great nation of Tunisia.

The president's massage of condolences to the interim Tunisian president, Mohamed Ennaceur, underscored that the passing away of Beji Caid Essebsi, the late Tunisian president, caused a grief.

The Tunisian government has declared seven days of mourning following the death of Beji Caid Essebsi, the country's first democratically elected president, as condolences poured in from the region and beyond.

