Iran, Iraq to facilitate transport of Arbaeen pilgrims

During the meeting both sides also discussed linking Iran railways to Iraq.

Iranian diplomat and the Iraqi minister agreed that the two governments must facilitate transport of pilgrims.

The two officials called for connecting railways from Shalamcheh to Basra.

Due to lifting visa for Arbaeen pilgrims, more Iranian pilgrims are expected to travel to Iraq this year.

Meanwhile earlier, the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Kheirollah Khademi, at a tripartite meeting with the Iraqi and Syrian officials, said that Iran is waiting for Iraq to introduce an Iraqi partner to build the railway.

He said that the project has gained momentum after the recent visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq.

A memorandum of understanding was approved by Iran after the meeting preparing the ground for construction of the project, he said.

He said that in order to initiate the executive works, the Iraqi government must introduce the Iraqi partner for the project.

The railway will be 32-km linking Shalamcheh to Basra.

Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious procession. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Every year millions of Iranian Shia Muslims and Muslims from other countries travel to the holy cities of Iraq to pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This year Arbaeen falls on October 30.

