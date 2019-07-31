31 July 2019 - 08:18
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 31

Tehran, July 31, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

**IRAN NEWS

- Iran, Russia to hold joint naval drill

- Ex-Tehran mayor sentenced to death for killing wife

- Russians the real winners of Trump's presidency

** IRAN DAILY

- Russia presents UN with collective security plan for Persian Gulf

- President to inaugurate thermal power plant in NW Iran

- Iran, China discuss US efforts to impose hegemony on world

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranians have outlasted every aggressor

- Bahrainis continue protests against execution of activists

- Cristiano Ronaldo receives 'Marca Legend' award

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Leader’s discourses on books published in Turkish 

- Iran’s Zahra Bornaki awarded Asian Para Games silver medal

- Iran has devised 25-year plan for ties with China

** Financial Tribune

- $27b repatriated via Nima in 1 year

- Iran, Iraq to set up joint investment fund

- Business index improves

