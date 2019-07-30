Iran, UN discuss Afghan developments

Miss Hayden who is currently in Tehran for talks with the Iranian officials on Afghan issues sat down for talks with Araghchi late on Tuesday.

Security situation in the country and prospects of political developments, especially presidential elections and peace process in the country were dealt with during the meeting.

Expressing doubt towards the US intentions in Afghanistan, Araghchi stressed the need for the regional states to adopt a single regional approach and active involvement of neighboring states to push up peace process in the country.

Rejecting play-off and unilateral approach in peace process, he added that consultations with Afghan neighbors and removing their concerns will ensure Afghan government's success in implementing any peace deal.

He also called on United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to help Afghan government to hold elections in October.

Daesh presence in Afghanistan as a threatening factor for regional peace and security as well as the need for cooperation to fight the terrorist group were among other issues discussed during the meeting.

