Rouhani: Iran main protector of maritime security in Persian Gulf

In a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, he added that Europe has lost many opportunities for fulfilling its commitments and normalization of oil and banking ties are the first step Tehran expects it to take.

Describing the results of his special envoy's visit to France as positive, President Rouhani stressed the need for keeping up dialogues to help the parties to fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA.

"JCPOA is aimed at normalizing Iran's ties with the other countries, but unfortunately, despite its full compliance with the deal, only a small section of its benefits were materialized," he said.

Following US withdrawal from the deal, EU did not take serious action in this regard; rather certain European companies left Iran, he said.

Describing US economic terrorism as anti-human act, the chief executive said, "Iran's full compliance with the deal when the opposing party does not fulfill the least commitments under the deal is not acceptable for the Iranian nation."

US hostile policies in the region will adversely affect trans-regional and international security and stability, Rouhani said, noting that Iran has always among those ensuring security and freedom of shipping in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman.

US will not benefit from its antagonistic policies against Iran, he said Iran has never created a tension in the region but it will defend itself strongly against any threats.

Macron, for his part, said during the phone talk that France will make all its efforts to ensure Iran's interests under the JCPOA and normalize Tehran's economic relations with the other countries.

Despite US sanctions, Europe is seeking to find ways for establishing economic relations with Iran, he said, noting that Iran and France ties have always been associated with mutual respect.

Describing US sanctions against Iran as unilateral and unacceptable, he said that only a fair solution will help reduce tensions in the region.

8072**2050

