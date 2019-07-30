Berlin dismisses US Anti-Iran Maritime Coalition Proposal

The United States has officially requested Germany, France and the UK to join its military mission in the Persian Gulf to "combat Iran", the US Embassy in Berlin has indicated, Sputnik reported.

"We have formally asked Germany to help with securing the Strait of Hormuz and fighting Iranian aggression, along with France and the UK," a spokeswoman from the Embassy told the German Press Agency on Tuesday.

Asked to comment on the US offer, the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Berlin is not seriously considering the US proposal.

"The US recently presented its concept of a naval observation mission in the Persian Gulf to a number of its allies, including Germany, and asked them to participate. The government took note of the proposal, but made no promises. Foreign Minister [Heiko] Maas has repeatedly stressed that priority must be given to reducing tensions, and to diplomatic efforts. We are in close consultation with France and the UK. Participation in the US strategy of 'maximum pressure' is ruled out for us," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, both German and British officials said they did not support the US' "maximum pressure" strategy against Tehran, instead welcome an operation proposed by London for a European-led security effort to "protect" commercial vessels operating in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz.

