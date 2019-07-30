Zarif : Diplomacy is generally defined as prudence not weakness

"For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

He added: "But, the US has spent $7 trillion and rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam."

He addressed US President saying: "@realDonaldTrump: reject #B_Team's fake history & its thirst for #ForeverWar."

"Diplomacy=prudence; never weakness," he noted.



Earlier, ex-Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Qasemi said the US and Trump policy on various issues, including West Asia are clear to everyone, but what's happening on the ground is not necessarily compatible with Trump's positions and ideals.



He underlined, 'On the trip, Trump noted that the former presidents of the country spent $7,000 billion in Iraq, and that after all cost, they should travel secretly and sneakily to Iraq. It will not be too late for the United States to spend several times more than $7,000, and cannot even go to a country of the region secretly and overnight.'



Qasemi said, 'Sooner or later, the US government will come to the conclusion that it cannot go to other countries in the new age as before and with the past tools to go to other countries seeking its goals because the world is another world, the people of the world are vigilant.'

