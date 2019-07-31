Largest safari park in ME to be set up in Varamin

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Varamin city governor Hossein Kaqazlou told the Islamic Repub;ic News Agency (IRNA) that Varamin ecotourism project is being built for the first time on the outskirts of the Central Desert and covers an area of ​​200 hectares that offers specialized ecotourism activities to travelers and tourists.

The official added that the center's services include desert tour with off-road cars, desert hotel accommodation, astronomy in the desert, jeep driving on the muddy canal, camel riding in the desert, black tents and adobe houses and 20 other special services that travelers and tourists are offered.

He said that the project, due to its close proximity to the capital, is enjoying a 14 million-market of Tehran province and can be a great step in the development of tourism industry and balanced development of the southern regions of Varamin and Javadabad.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish