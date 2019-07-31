Iran's efforts to control non-communicable diseases inspiring: WHO

Iran is one of the countries that has done the best in prevention and management of non-communicable diseases worldwide.

Speaking at the meeting of the National Committee for the Control and Prevention of Non-communicable Diseases, Ren Minghui read the statement of Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,.

In this statement, the WHO Assistant Director-General appreciated the efforts by the Iranian Ministry of Health in the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and the achievement of the sustainable development goals and congratulated the Minister on the achievements.

Part of the statement of the Director General of the World Health Organization noted that Iran is one of the countries with the highest number of recommended interventions by the World Health Organization that has done the best in preventing and managing non-communicable diseases worldwide.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish