Mostafa Moghimi Kheirabady won the gold medal at the 51st International Chemistry Olympiad (ICHO) that was held during the last week of July in the French capital Paris.

Ali Jahromi and Amirreza Bagheridelouee bagged silver medals and Amirali Ahrabi took the bronze medal at the international scientific contest.

