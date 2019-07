The Iranian Navy said the two sides are examining the details of the war games, adding that they have agreed to carry them out in the Sea of Oman and North Indian Ocean.

The correction comes after news outlets had published reports about joint marine drills between Iran and Russia in the Persian Gulf waters.

“We hope the war games are conducted by the end of the year,” said the Navy’s public relations office on Tuesday.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish