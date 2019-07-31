120 Afghan students studying at Allameh Tabataba'i University

A high-level delegation of the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education and its ambassador to Iran met on Tuesday with the Allameh Tabataba'i University chancellor.

At the meeting, Salimi noted that Allameh Tabataba'i University is one of the most active universities in regard to ties with friendly neighbor of Afghanistan. The link between Iran and Afghanistan has become stronger and stronger not only because of linguistic and cultural affinities, but also because of scientific language and common demands.

Salimi went on to say that for the past five years, Allameh Tabataba'i University has experienced a variety of academic relationships with Afghan universities, with over 120 Afghan students are studying at Allameh Tabataba'i University. Also, 80 professors from Afghan universities have come to study there.

He added that holding two courses of cultural dialogue between Iranian and Afghan thinkers, holding numerous short-term workshops and designing research activities are among the different types of relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

The chancellor of Allameh Tabataba'i University announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan regarding Kabul and Herat Universities.

The official highlighted that Afghan universities have also called for the assistance of Allameh Tabataba'i University to work together to reproduce their educational structure.

Salimi made the remark that Allameh Tabataba'i University wants closer relations with its friendly and neighbor country, Afghanistan, including the exchange of professors and students, the enhancement of the exchange of joint courses and research activities.

The proximity of this university to Afghan universities has led to imagine Allameh Tabataba'i as a branch of Afghan universities as well as Afghan universities as a branch of Allameh Tabatabai University, said the Iranian official.

9455**2050

