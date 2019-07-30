Iran, China criticize US one-sided move in the world

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a meeting with visiting Director of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Song Tao on Tuesday.

In the meeting Zarif stressed how Tehran and Beijing are resisting against the US attempts to violate international laws and impose its own laws and regulations on the international community.

Song Tao, who is on an official visit to Iran, also discussed bilateral and regional issues with Zarif in Tehran.

Iran and China have tighten cooperation in the wake of US efforts to wage an economic war with Beijing and leave Iran nuclear deal and reimpose unilateral economic sanctions on Tehran.

Zarif visited China in May to rally the Asia’s power house’s support behind itself in confronting the US moves in the Middle East.

