Aliens root cause of regional insecurity: Ambassador

For many years, with the help of regional countries, Iran has been a source of security and stability in the region, especially in Persian Gulf waters and the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the presence of foreign countries in this region is the cause of insecurity, he said.

The Iranian ambassador met with Indonesian journalists, media persons and writers in Jakarta on Monday evening where they referred to oil tankers incidents in the region and noted that the US and Zionist regime are trying to create fabricated crises in the region to increase tension in the region and to sell their military weapons to the countries of the region.

The Iranian ambassador to Indonesia condemned the British seizure of a tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar, saying that Britain had made baseless allegations such as naming Syria as the destination of the tanker claiming that Iran had violated EU sanctions. It is while that tanker’s destination was not Syria, on the other hand, Iran is not a member of the European Union to comply with the sanctions imposed by the regional union.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran has over 1,500 miles of coastline in the Persian Gulf and has been responsible for the security of the Persian Gulf for many years in cooperation with other countries in the region and will not allow anybody to insecure the Persian Gulf.

Asked by reporters about Tehran's future approach regarding deadlines announced by Iran, the diplomat highlighted that following the unilateral and unlawful withdrawal of US of the JCPOA and return of unilateral US sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has put a year of strategic patience on its agenda. International Atomic Energy Agency, as the body responsible in its 15 reports, has verified Iran's compliance with its obligations to the JCPOA, but after one year that Iran did not enjoined from the JCPOA’s benefits, the decision was made to reduce commitments in accordance with the provisions envisaged in the JCPOA.

