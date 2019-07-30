Int'l organizations train local laborers in Khorasan Razavi province

Speaking to IRNA, he said they are now cooperating with seven international organizations.

Five organizations are providing training courses to foreign nationals while two organizations provide training to Iranian nationals, he said.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is engaged in equipping and launching the Institute of Leather Artifacts and working with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to train ozone layer protection training courses for Iranian nationals, Rahimi said.

Some 3,400 people have received the required training in the fields, he said.

Cooperation with UNHCR, Danish Refugee Agency (DRC), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Relief International and cooperation with Germany are among especial training courses designed for foreign nationals, he said.

Rahimi added that since 2013, some 3,429 people have received technical training and are expert in their fields, he said.

Currently, 47 state-run centers with 220 workshops and 878 private training institutes in Khorasan Razavi are providing vocational and technical training courses to workers.

