Majlis speaker: US enmity with Iran, China "strategic, deep"

Larijani said that with Consultations, Iran and China and the friendly countries can stand up to the US enmity to neutralize the US schemes. Though their success depends on practicality of the steps being taken, he said.

Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Song Tao, adding that the two civilizations enjoy a long history.

Referring to his recent visit to China, he said the officials of China were interested in opening a new chapter in the relations with Iran, and even President Xi Jinping called for a 25-year plan to be drawn up for economic cooperation between the two countries.

He added that the Supreme Leader also calls for enhanced economic cooperation with China.

Song said that presently the conditions of the region and the world are very complicated and important agreements between Iran and China must be implemented.

Saying that China will not change its resolve to expand ties with Iran, he added that Iran and China have big historical civilizations and played their roles in the progress of Asia and the entire humanity.

Song also added that experience shows that the developing countries do not need to copy Western patterns for economic development and they can be prosperous using domestic patterns.

Regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany, he said China supports Iran's bid to safeguard the deal, after the US pulled out in May 2018.

Iran and China are facing the US bullying now, and one of the goals of the visit to Tehran is to coordinate how to counter with the US unilateral and hegemonic goals.

