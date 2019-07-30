Iran, Brazil to develop cooperation on cognitive science

The Cognitive Science and Technology Council said that grounds have been prepared to set up joint research and technical cooperation between Iran and Brazil to carry out projects.

The body has put on the agenda boosting cooperation on exchange of students and professors, research, academic interactions, holding conferences, seminars and scientific workshops aiming to reinforce scientific cooperation.

After launching scientific and research cooperation desk between Iranian Cognitive Science and Technology Council and two Brazilian prestigious scientific centers, the two sides explored the capacities to implement joint research projects.

Iranian Cognitive Science and Technology Council, São Paulo Research Foundation and the Brazilian Federal Agency for Support and Evaluation of Graduate Education signed two MoUs on implementing joint research projects.

São Paulo Research Foundation is a public foundation located in São Paulo, Brazil, with the aim of providing grants, funds and programs to support research, education and innovation of private and public institutions and companies in the state of São Paulo.

9376**1416

