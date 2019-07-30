Iran complains to Russia over mistreatment of Iranian visitors

Iranian Embassy said in a statement that based on Russia regulations, the airport authorities may deport a visitor if they found him or her with incomplete documents or get the idea that he or she is willing to take advantage of Russian soil for immigration.

The Russian airport authorities must make sure that a visitor has valid passport and visa, hotel reservation and ticket for return flight as the documents required for entry.

The statement said that a visitor cannot cancel the return ticket or hotel reservation after getting visa.

The passengers are usually interviewed at Russian airports on the purpose of their visit, so that the airport personnel should pay attention to the type of visa they've got.

Iran embassy advised Iranians not to give extra explanation to the Russian airport authorities. Otherwise, they may be subject to deport.

It also advised the Iranian nationals not to travel to northern and southern parts of Russia which may draw suspicion of the Russian officials.

Iranian Embassy said that it expects the Russian airport authorities to stop unacceptable behavior toward Iranians citing an example of mistreatment of Iranians in one airport in Moscow.

Iranian diplomatic mission drew attention of the Russian airport authorities to conduct the procedure of checking documents of Iranian visitors with respect.

