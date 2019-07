The event is to held from August 1-18 in Melbourne, Australia.

The Iranian animation film has already won the special award of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France and the best movie award of the Seoul International Cartoon & Animation Festival (SICAF) in South Korea.

Son of the Sea is about a couple who live with boy on a wall; the boy gradually brings about some changes in their life.

