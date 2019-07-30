Iran calls for expansion of banking ties with Australia

Komijani made the remarks in meeting with the Australian ambassador to Tehran Ian Biggs.

Iran and Australia have the necessary economic capacities to expand trade relations, Akbar Komijani said.

Biggs said that Australia is trying to improve economic cooperation with Iran, and that the trade and financial relations between the two countries fall short of the expected level.

The two officials agreed to arrange some meetings between the heads of the central banks, ministers of economy, ministers of industry and ministers of agriculture of Iran and Australia to draw up the methods to use financial channels in the framework of international laws and to enhance trade and economic ties.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish