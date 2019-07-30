Iran, Tunisia review ways to develop cooperation

Dehqani, who is also director general for Iranian Foreign Ministry's Department of Middle East and North Africa, traveled to Tunisia to take part in the funeral of president Beji Caid Essebsi.

Expressing sympathy over the death of president Essebsi, Dehqani said Iran supports decisions taken for legal transition of power in Tunisia.

For his part, the Tunisian foreign minister stressed the necessity for fostering Tunis-Tehran ties.

Tunisian president passed away on July 25 and his funeral procession was held on Friday.

In related development, Iran's Dehqani met with Grand Mufti of Tunisia Othman Battikh.

In the meeting, the two sides called for peaceful coexistence between Islam and democracy.

