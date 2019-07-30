Oman calls for cooperation with Iran in cinema, theater

Al-Salimi said that Iranian products about history, Islam and art are invaluable.

Lauding the fame of the Iranian cinema in the world, al-Salimi called for expansion of relations between the Omani and the Iranian artists.

He said the cinema and theater association of Oman was established in 2002 and has tried to guide cinema activists in Oman ever since; but it needs to use the experiences of countries like Iran.

Mousavizadeh said that Iran is ready to transfer its experiences to Oman through training, referring to the good historical ties between the two countries.

9417**1416

Follow us on twitter @IrnaEnglish