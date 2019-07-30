30 July 2019 - 10:48
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code 83417268
0 Persons

Iran Tammuz cup, sign of unity of followers of different religions

Iran Tammuz cup, sign of unity of followers of different religions

Orumiyeh, July 30, IRNA – Archbishop of Assyrian Church of the East in Iran Mar Narsai Benyamin says Tammuz cup - Assyrians' sports and cultural festival - is sign of unity and friendship between followers of different religions in Iran.

Annually, Assyrians from different parts of the world attend Tammuz cup which is to be hosted by northwestern Iranian city of Orumiyeh.

Mar Narsai Benyamin told IRNA that holding Assyrians' festival will flaunt Iranian freedom and capabilities.

About 200 participants in the 19th Tammuz Cup in Iran will play tennis, chess, swimming, basketball, volleyball and football from July 29 to August 2.   

Tammuz is the fourth month the Hebrew calendar.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 11 =