Iran Tammuz cup, sign of unity of followers of different religions

Annually, Assyrians from different parts of the world attend Tammuz cup which is to be hosted by northwestern Iranian city of Orumiyeh.

Mar Narsai Benyamin told IRNA that holding Assyrians' festival will flaunt Iranian freedom and capabilities.

About 200 participants in the 19th Tammuz Cup in Iran will play tennis, chess, swimming, basketball, volleyball and football from July 29 to August 2.

Tammuz is the fourth month the Hebrew calendar.

