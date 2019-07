According to Iranian Foreign Ministry report, in line with the agreements, a seven-member delegation consisting of United Arab Emirates Coastguards officials arrived in Tehran to attend the upcoming meeting.

Both sides are supposed to review issues related to border cooperation, illegal commutes and facilitating exchange of information.

The 5th edition of the event was held in Tehran on October 22, 2013.

