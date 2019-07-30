18 killed after small military plane crashes in Pakistan

According to a statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) aircraft crashed in built up area resulting into 13 fatal civilian casualties while 12 got injured.

Rescue teams of Pakistan Army and 1122 reached on site. Fire extinguished and injured shifted to hospital.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

According to rescue sources, the death toll may further rise meanwhile, emergency has been declared in all hospital of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Reports say three houses collapsed after the plane crash which five other houses were engulfed by fire.

