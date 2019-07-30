Torrential rains claim 24 lives in Pakistan

In Karachi, and other parts of southern Sindh province, 16 people have lost their lives due to heavy rain.

The first spell of much-anticipated monsoon rain wreaked havoc on the electricity and sewerage systems, causing gridlock and flooding in several districts of the province.

The Meteorological Office said widespread rains and wind-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls were expected to continue in Karachi and other parts of Sindh province on Tuesday as well.

According to the Director MET, the monsoon system will likely end on Wednesday and there was not much chance of rain in the first week of August.

Meanwhile, spokesman of the north western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province told media that three children died due to flash flood in Bara area of Khyber district.

In another incident, three persons died when a roof of their house collapsed in Mansehra district.

Two persons died due to electricity shocks in Orakzai district.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the current spell of monsoon rains have claimed at least 66 lives across Pakistan while another 71 have been injured. Those killed include 40 men, 6 women and 20 children.

The rainfall has also caused damage to 163 houses, 39 shops, 3 mosques, 3 bridges and two underpasses.

