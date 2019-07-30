Iran decries latest Saudi war crimes in Yemen

Abbas Mousavi sympathized with bereaved families of the victims of the air attack which caused deaths and injuries of scores of Yemeni civilians busy shopping in the market place.

After over four years of the destructive war in Yemen, Saudis have had no achievements but failure, he said adding that they want to cover up their failure in the political scene and the battlefield by killing kids and women in Yemen.

Mousavi also criticized the international community for keeping silent toward war crimes in Yemen.

The US together with some European countries is accomplice to Saudi war crimes by selling arms to aggressors; Mousavi said, adding that they should are subject to accountability.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message called for the evil cycle that is perpetrating war crimes in Yemen.

"Western public & legislatures demand an end to humanitarian disaster that is the Saudi-UAE war on Yemen. But their governments provide ever more weapons used to perpetrate war crimes. Time & again our offers of political way-out have been rebuffed. This evil cycle must stop," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2451 to support the Stockholm Agreement on deployment of a team in order to facilitate monitoring and implementing the Agreement and installing truce in important Yemeni ports.

The resolution mainly focuses on sending essential commodities to the Yemeni people, supporting the Stockholm Agreement, assigning the Secretary-General of the United Nations to implement it and observing the ceasefire.

The fourth round of Yemen peace talks kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on December 6 with the attendance of the UN and the government representatives. It agreed to install truce in Yemeni ports of al-Hudaydah, al-Salif and Ayn Issa.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

