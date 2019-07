It is worth mentioning that Firouzja is regarded as the second chess player in the world who achieved grand master rating in 16.

Earlier, Norwegian player Magnus Carlsen had been awarded the grandmaster title.

He became the champion in classic and the runner-up in international tournament in Gamma Rejkavik Open (April 8-16).

Becoming the champion in Iceland Chess 960, Firouzja also qualified to attend 2019 Chess 960 in Norway.

