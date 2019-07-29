29 July 2019 - 19:57
Chinese senior official tours Pardis Technology Park

Tehran, July 29, IRNA – The visiting Head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Song Tao accompanied by Iran's Vice-President for Scientific and Technological Affairs Sorena Sattari toured o n Monday Pardis Technology Park.

During the visit, Tao was briefed about the knowledge-based products presented in the park. 

Referring to the level of technologies in Pardis Technology Park, Sattari said over 1,000 people and some foreign officials visited the site last year.

These visits will promote Iran's position in the world from a country which was only depended on oil and gas to a technology-owner one.

Tao arrived in Tehran to explore ways to develop strategic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

Tao's visit is being made upon the invitation of the Advisor to the Supreme Leader and Head of Academy of Persian Language and Literature Gholamali Haddad Adel.

Developing strategic cooperation, discussing regional and international developments, reviewing joint research activities between the Expediency Council and the Communist Party of China will be on the agenda of the Chinese official.

