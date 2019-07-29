China: Confronting US pressures on Iran to de-escalate tensions

US maximum pressure on Iran has created a very sensitive situation for the international community as well as the JCPOA, she said.

Referring to JCPOA joint commission meeting in Vienna which was held following the request made by UK and France, she said the remaining parties who are aware of the problems created by US sanctions said that they will spare no efforts to decrease US sanctions.

All sides urged US not to create new obstacles on the nuclear deal and to stop exerting maximum pressure on Iran, Chunying said.

She noted that during the meeting, Director-General of the Department of Arms Control urged all sides to practice restraint and to follow up issues through the joint committee.

Stressing the fact that Beijing is quite against US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal and imposing sanctions against Iran, she vowed that China will do constructive measures for establishing peace in the Middle East.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Chinese diplomat referred to reconstruction of Arak heavy water reactor facility, saying there is nothing unusual in this case and all participants of Vienna meeting praised China's role in redesigning it.

She also urged US not to create any roadblock in redesigning Arak reactor.

The extraordinary meeting of the nuclear deal Joint Commission at the deputy foreign ministers level was held in Vienna.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and EU foreign policy service's Secretary General Helga Schmid were co-presiding the session.

Earlier, The European Union in a statement expressed its strong support for Iran nuclear deal, calling for practical action to lift sanctions.

"Under the terms of the JCPOA, the Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the nuclear deal," the statement reads.

"Participants reaffirmed their continued commitment to preserving the JCPOA. They recalled that both nuclear commitments and sanctions-lifting are essential parts of the agreement," EU added.

"Participants reaffirmed their strong support and collective responsibility for the nuclear projects (in particular Arak and Fordow) that are an essential part of the JCPOA in order to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, it said, adding that the participants reiterated the commitments to continue discussions at expert level on sanctions-lifting and nuclear issues.

