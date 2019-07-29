Iraqi official calls for boosting trade exchanges with Iran

Haval Abu Bakir in meeting with Iran's new Consul General in Sulaymaniyeh Mehdi Shooshtari called for strengthening trade ties between Iran's border provinces with Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan region and asks for improving such relations.

During the meeting, both sides called for putting into effect of the signed agreements and also to settle problems concerning transportation.

Shooshtari has already held talks with the First Deputy for the Secretary General of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Political Party (PUK) and offered his congratulations on formation of the KRG government.

During the meeting, both sides underlined continuation of relations within common frameworks of culture, history and religion.

Shooshtari also paid tribute to the late Iraqi President Jalal Talebani by laying flowers on his grave.

