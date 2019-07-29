Blood Donation Day to be marked on July 31st

Supplying of healthy blood, safe and free products to remove the requirement of needy patients, especially those suffering from Thalassemia, hemophilia and leukemia was among the tasks of Blood Transfusion Organization of Iranian, he said.

From that date onwards, the anniversary of the organization's establishment on July 31, is regarded as the Blood Donation Day, the spokesman said.

Days like the National Blood Donation Day in Iran and the National Blood Donation Days in each country, as well as the World Blood Donor Day, coincided with June 14, are opportunities to remember that the lives of many people depend on our blood donation, he said.

Each year, in different countries, various promotional campaigns are carried out to encourage people to donate blood and to be aware of this grave responsibility and also to be thankful to those who donating part of their existence.

In addition, the slogan proposed for this campaign is "Share Your Life with Donating Blood," to draw attention to the role of voluntary blood donation in encouraging the audience to worry about their own congeners and help promote community cohesion.

The campaign aims to highlight the story of those whose lives have been saved through blood donation and seek to encourage donors with regular motivation, to encourage them to continue to do so, and to other individuals, especially young people who have already done so. At present, in more than 62 countries, 100% of the blood requirements of the centers are provided from voluntary donations.

Spokesman for the Blood Transfusion Organization of Iran Bashir Haji Beigi underlined that donated blood in Iran has the highest health and safety ratio in the Emro region (Eastern Mediterranean) and has a high health rank in the world.

Haji Beigi, on Wednesday at a meeting on the occasion of the National Blood Donation Day July 31, added, "46 years since the establishment of the Blood Transfusion Organization has been passed, and we began donating blood with 200,000 blood donations per year, and now, with the help of donors, we reached 2 million and 100,000 units of donation.

Referring to the international activities of the Blood Transfusion Organization, the official noted, "We are now a partner of the World Health Organization in education and research, which has been extended from 2017 to the present."

The Blood Transfusion Organization spokesman referred to screening plan for first-time donors and hepatitis B vaccination for continuous donors (with a record of at least twice blood donation per year), adding that the plan registered 45 percent growth last year and this year's October the second phase will start and we hope that all these donors will be vaccinated in this plan because it will increase the safety and blood safety factor in blood donor.

Blood Transfusion Organization spokesman said in Iran, over 3 million and 500,000 people each year go to blood donation centers, of which 2 million and 100,000 people are successful in donating blood.

Bashir Haji Beygi said in an interview with IRNA that the minimum acceptable age for donating blood is 18 years and up to 60 years. The maximum age for the first blood donation is 60 years and for the next time, the regular donor (with a record of at least 2 blood donations per year) is up to 65 years.

He emphasized the need for blood donation and noted that healthy blood is a lifesaver, and every day, many people all over the world need blood and blood products, so that out of every three people in the world, one person throughout life needs blood transfusion and blood products.

Haji Beigi said that the most striking example of situations where blood donation is needed is the incidence of various accidents, such as car accidents, burns, and surgeries.

Developing countries expand their diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities to treat various diseases, such as the types of cancers, he added. More blood transfusions are needed, and this need is constantly increasing," the official highlighted and emphasized that technological advances in industrialized and advanced countries also lead to new therapeutic interventions, leading to greater blood and blood products," he said.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish