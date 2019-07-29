Iran FM spokesman: Limiting Zarif in NY "odd" if not "cheap"

Abbas Mousavi said that as soon as the US made this decision and gave Iran a notice about the "funny" limitations on Iranian diplomats and their families, Iranian delegation protested with that in a memo, and it was also pursued through UN chief Antonio Guterres based on the international laws and pacts.

Just imagine one of Iranian diplomats' children is sick or should go to school; they need to ask for permission to take their children to hospital or school.

He hoped the US will let go of these "funny and strange" moves.

Regarding the United Arab Emirates' decision to reduce military forces in Yemen War is a good step to decrease tensions in Yemen that is a crisis point.

Answering a question about Germany joining an international coalition in the Persian Gulf, he said that Iran doesn't suggest any extra regional country to join such baseless coalitions.

Iran has the duty to provide security of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

Regarding the US expressing worry about JCPOA's destruction, he said that the US doesn’t worry about that; the American statesmen only seek tensions.

Iran is surprised with Europe that didn’t take serious what they saw and just keep talking; Tehran has repeatedly announced that a multilateral pact should be implemented multilaterally, not unilaterally, said Mousavi.

