Zarif meets US media, Congressmen at their request: Spox

He made the remarks in his weekly briefing to the press responding to a question about Zarif's encounter with United States Senator Rand Paul in New York.

Mousavi said that the US exerted travel limits on the Iranian foreign minister and his entourage, which made Zarif speak out.

Regarding the Omani foreign minister's saying that his country is ready to provide security for the Persian Gulf, he said Iran has 1,500 miles of coastal line alongside the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, so its security is Iran's mandate in accordance with the International Law.

Iran believes that to provide security for the Persian Gulf and the region has only one way and that is harmony and cooperation between the countries of the region; the roots of the insecurity and problems are in the interference made by trans regional forces thousands of miles away from their countries.

Iran and Oman cooperate to provide the security of Strait of Hormuz, Mousavi said.

About the remarks made by some Saudi officials for talks with Iran, he said Tehran considers them as "a positive signal" and that as said many times before, Iran welcomes any "unconditional talks" between Islamic countries or any other move than brings them closer together. Muslim countries need to put their disagreements aside so that the enemies will not be able to exploit the situation.

Regarding Assadollah Assadi, the detained Iranian diplomat in Europe, Mousavi said that the case has technical complications and Iran is pursuing them diplomatically and legally.

Answering a question about US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's request to talk with Iranian media, he said Pompeo's move is an "aggressive" one against Zarif's interviews with US media. Pompeo's remarks are passive, far from honesty, and in line with the psychological warfare.

Asked about the details of President Rouhani's response to his French counterpart's suggestion, the spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that after the recent developments, France has started to take some measures to fulfill its JCPOA commitments; French President Emmanuel Macron's aide visited Tehran twice and some suggestions, though not noteworthy for the Iranian side.

He also said that Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, took Iran's suggestions to Paris, adding that Europe believes in deescalation and that Iran does not want tensions and clashes.

