Dialogue only way forward to resolve issues: Pak ex-envoy

In an interview with IRNA, Asif Ali Khan Durrani said that regional countries can ensure peace in the area by sitting together.

‘Tensions have created a grave situation in the region and can be only reduced through dialogue,” said the analyst.

The expert on the on international affairs said that it is important for both Iran and the US to sit together and sort out the issues.

Asif Ali Khan Durrani said that consequences of such tensions are grave and if they further expand they will harm the whole region.

He added that countries of the region should sit and draw up a program for the security and safety of the Strait of Hormuz. The former ambassador expressing his views said that some countries of the region have invited the US to the area.

“They have encouraged the US because their comfort level is not satisfactory vis-à-vis Iran,” he pointed out.

Durrani observed that it is important that Iran and other countries of the region sit together and all members they should raise each others’ comfort level.

“There should be non-interference in the internal affairs of the states,” said the diplomat.

