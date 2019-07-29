US experts: Ball of Iran's Deal in Trump's court

They cited to Iranian foreign minister's visit to New York for a UN meeting of ECOSOC two weeks ago that he told the American PBS TV that his proposal was in response to President Trump's call for a long-term or even 100-year nuclear agreement with Iran.

Zarif told the television, "There is a provision in the current agreement that is, in 2023, we're supposed to ratify the additional protocol, which requires us to put all our facilities under U.N. inspections for life. That would be permanent. And it would also require the United States to lift its sanctions by Congress permanently. That is a provision that we already negotiated."

Zarif added that if the President wants Iran to implement the provision, He can implement that provision right now, and rest assured that Iran would never produce nuclear weapons. If that is his objective, he can do it now — 2023. We are prepared to bring that forward. We need to go to our Parliament. Our Parliament needs to ratify it.

Following the interview and the reports on Zarif's remarks, IRNA sought views of three distinguished US professors of International Relations.

If the Trump's administration is seriously pursuing diplomacy, he should welcome the suggestion.

Denis Jett, who is teaching at Pensilvania State University, described the initiative as positive, but probably insufficient for ensuring that the nuclear deal will be implemented again by Washington.

If the two sides are willing to find a diplomatic solution, this would be a constructive initiative.

Jett, the former advisor to the US Department of State, he said that all Trump wants is to take the credit of the agreement with Iran.

He is surrounded by people who are encouraging him to use the sanctions as a tool for making Iran change its regional policies, the expert said.

Professor Daniel P. Serwer, director of the Conflict Management and American Foreign Policy Programs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, described Zarif's remarks in New York and his meetings with the US congressmen as significant.

He said that the provision regarding the additional protocol can be implemented as a good step for building mutual trust.

Serwer said that he doubted the Trump's administration suspends all sanctions. It is not clear, he added, at which point the two sides will agree. Therefore, Zarif has thrown the ball into the court but it has yet to fall.

John Calabrese, who teaches US foreign policy at University of Washington, maintains that any initiative that requires no third party will be acceptable to the both sides in the current situation.

Given the rising pressure and risk of war over the past weeks, he said, the issue is far more important. The suggestion can be an attractive, reasonable one as the first step, the US expert said.

He expressed hope that Trump regards the proposal as an indication of inclination toward diplomacy on Tehran's part. This is what the president is prepared to do even if some of his aides are opposed to, according to Calabrese.

It is unlikely, he noted, that all sanctions are rolled back after signing the additional protocol, as Trump cannot promise what he will not be able to fulfill.

The sanctions are imposed by the US Congress, and there are differences of views on the sanctions between the Congress and the White House in a similar way that they do not agree on priorities when it comes to Iran, the expert added.

