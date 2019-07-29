UK diplomat reaffirms commitment to JCPOA

"Glad to attend important meeting to press on the need for full Implementation of the #JCPOA," Caroline Hurndall wrote in her Twitter account.

"UK remains committed to the deal," she added.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid were co-presiding the Sunday session.

Araghchi has also held separate meetings with Russian and Chinese representatives, as well as with the European officials.

