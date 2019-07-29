29 July 2019 - 09:33
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83415543
0 Persons

UK diplomat reaffirms commitment to JCPOA

UK diplomat reaffirms commitment to JCPOA

Tehran, July 29, IRNA – UK senior diplomat who took part in joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action said that he was pleased with his presence, saying UK will honor its commitments to the JCPOA.

"Glad to attend important meeting to press on the need for full Implementation of the #JCPOA," Caroline Hurndall wrote in her Twitter account.

"UK remains committed to the deal," she added.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid were co-presiding the Sunday session.

Araghchi has also held separate meetings with Russian and Chinese representatives, as well as with the European officials.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 6 =