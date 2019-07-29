Russia: JCPOA Arbitral Commission decided to lift sanctions

"Three major decisions were made by the Joint Commission on #JCPOA meeting on 28July: decision to continue work on sanctions-lifting; reaffirmation of collective responsibility for nuclear projects in Arak (led by China&UK) and Fordow (led by Russia); Ministerial meeting will be convened in near future," the Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, in a separate message he said: "The Joint Commission on #JCPOA discussed in Vienna on July 28 the current state of affairs with special emphasis on nuclear and economic aspects of #IranDeal."

"It is obvious that US sanctions negatively affect implementation. However, all participants are fully committed to JCPOA," he added.

In the meantime, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after taking part in the JCPOA Arbitral Commission in Vienna said “The members of the JCPOA are determined to hold a meeting of foreign ministers."

We need to carry out a series of measures for the final preparations, which some of the debates have been raised today, he noted.

He said that all parties decided to set up working groups in various economic spheres.

