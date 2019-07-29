Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 29

**IRAN NEWS
- Iran's meeting with parties to nuclear deal constructive
- Boris Johnson, a losing gambler
- Iranian satellite ready for launch
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Foreign forces to destabilize Middle East
- Iran renewable power output reaches 760 MW: Ministry
- Rouhani congratulates Johnson on his appointment as British PM
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran to confront any illegal activity in Persian Gulf
- ‘Abbas must take practical measures against Zionist regime’
- Iran U-21 volleyball team makes history in World Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran claim title of 2019 FIVB U21 World Championship
- Iranian GM Alireza Firouzja makes history
- Culture Ministry preparing plan to maintain Persian language
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Hemmati: Regulated Forex market to open August 12
- 24 percent rise in trade with India in 2018
- Time to go after rogue taxpayers
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment