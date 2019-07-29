29 July 2019 - 08:17
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 29

Tehran, July 29, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

**IRAN NEWS

- Iran's meeting with parties to nuclear deal constructive

- Boris Johnson, a losing gambler

- Iranian satellite ready for launch

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Foreign forces to destabilize Middle East

- Iran renewable power output reaches 760 MW: Ministry

- Rouhani congratulates Johnson on his appointment as British PM

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran to confront any illegal activity in Persian Gulf

- ‘Abbas must take practical measures against Zionist regime’

- Iran U-21 volleyball team makes history in World Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran claim title of 2019 FIVB U21 World Championship

- Iranian GM Alireza Firouzja makes history

- Culture Ministry preparing plan to maintain Persian language

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Hemmati: Regulated Forex market to open August 12

- 24 percent rise in trade with India in 2018

- Time to go after rogue taxpayers

