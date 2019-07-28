Iran's northern naval fleet to take part at International Army Games

The squadron includes two missile cruisers Peykan and Jowshan that left for Azerbaijan.

An official at Iran’s Navy said 44 Iranian naval officers are already in Russia to take part at the event that will be held on the territory of 10 countries from August 3rd.

Iran will hold the second round of diving competitions as part of the International Army Games.

Russia, China, Venezuela, South Africa, Syria and Iran will take part at the event that will be held in the southern Kish Island in Persian Gulf.

Iran, the defending champions, will compete against Russia.

