29 July 2019 - 01:27
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code 83415460
1 Persons

Iran's northern naval fleet to take part at International Army Games

Iran's northern naval fleet to take part at International Army Games

Rasht, July 29, IRNA - A squadron of Iran’s northern naval fleet departed for Azerbaijan on Sunday to take part in the International Army Games. 

The squadron includes two missile cruisers Peykan and Jowshan that left for Azerbaijan. 

An official at Iran’s Navy said 44 Iranian naval officers are already in Russia to take part at the event that will be held on the territory of 10 countries from August 3rd. 

Iran will hold the second round of diving competitions as part of the International Army Games. 

Russia, China, Venezuela, South Africa, Syria and Iran will take part at the event that will be held in the southern Kish Island in Persian Gulf. 

Iran, the defending champions, will compete against Russia.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 2 =