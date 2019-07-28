Russia: Vienna meeting provides opportunity for talks

Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Sunday on Twitter, The core of today's talks was the nuclear and economic sectors of the agreements (in the framework of the JCPOA).

He added, “Obviously, US sanctions are causing a disruption in the nuclear deal, but all participants in the JCPOA fully adhere to it.

Ulyanov also wrote on Twitter Sunday morning that “Unofficial meetings are held in various formats at the Cobourg Palace in Vienna. “

He previously referred to the US officials’ insistence on banning uranium enrichment by Iran and added that uranium enrichment is an undeniable right of all members of the NPT, and it seems that US officials have forgotten this fact, while In the provisions of the fourth paragraph of this treaty, this has been emphasized.

