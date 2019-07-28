Oman says is in cooperation with Iran for shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf Bin Alawi bin Abdullah rejected on Sunday that his mission is to mediate between Iran and the US or the UK over the recent heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf.

“We have never been mediating and what is important for us is the stability of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, that’s why we are in talks with others,” said bin Alawi in an interview with Omani state television.

“There is cooperation between Tehran and Muscat about organizing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” he added, stressing that “all sides need to be in contact not to politically influence the international maritime operations in the Persian Gulf”.

Bin Alawi is in Iran to hold talks with high-level officials about the recent tensions in the region.

“We have come to this belief that Iranians are wise people and that Tehran plays an important role in the region,” he added.

He criticized what he called “populist and unwise political leaders”, reiterating that cooperation and interaction can unblock harsh situations.

The Omani foreign minister noted that all countries in the world will not be safe from unsecurity should it be damaged in the region.

