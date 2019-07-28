Iran to continue reducing JCPOA commitments: Dy FM

Today's meeting of Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held to address complaints by both sides (Iran and the three European countries) on how to implement the JCPOA, he added.

The deputy minister of foreign affairs went on to say, "In my opinion, the discussions were constructive."

He said that the members of the JCPOA are determined to hold a meeting of foreign ministers, adding, "We need to carry out a series of measures for the final preparations, which some of the debates have been raised today."

The deputy foreign minister further said that it was also decided to start working groups in various economic spheres, and today, after this meeting, experts in two different economic areas will hold meetings aimed at reaching operational solutions.

