Rouhani congratulates Johnson as new British Prime Minister

The President expressed hope that Boris Johnson's acquaintance with the issues of the relationship between Iran and the United Kingdom and once his presence in Tehran would help remove the barriers that exist in the way of development and expansion of relations.

President Rouhani congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in his massage on Sunday.

In this congratulatory message, Rouhani also stated, "I hope that during your term as prime minister, we will witness further development of relations in various bilateral and multilateral dimensions."

The president expressed wish for the British Prime Minister's well-being and success in this message.

