Ryabkov: JCPOA must be safeguarded in face of US destructive measures

Russia's top nuclear negotiator Sergey Ryabkov said Sunday afternoon after a Joint Commission’s meeting of the JCPOA , "It is Our demand of the parties to the JCPOA while the participants in the nuclear deal have asked Iran to avoid new steps to reduce the commitment made for the 4th and 5th of September.”

Expressing that Iran's third step to lower its commitments has been envisaged for September under the "less against less" principle, he said, "We asked Iran to refrain from this move.”

At the same time, Russia's deputy foreign minister said the resumption of full implementation of Iran's commitments under the nuclear deal without any conditions in the situation is unrealistic.

“Some participants in the JCPOA believe Iran should return to its full obligations without any conditions, but in the current situation, this demand is unrealistic.”, the diplomat highlighted.

The deputy foreign minister of Russia said in another part of his remark that “participants in the meeting of the Joint Commission in Vienna did not reach agreement on the seizure of a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Strait of Gibraltar.”

"This discussion did not lead to a consensus, but in any case it was beneficial to clarify the position of the parties," Ryabkov said.

The extraordinary meeting of the joint commission was held at the level of political directors in Vienna today, and Iran attended the meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and he called it constructive.

