Russia: Commission’s meeting of JCPOA to be held on ministerial level soon

According to the agreement released on Sunday, ”The work of the Joint Commission on the issues of providing economic and international cooperation with Iran (INSTEX) and the implementation of nuclear commitments will be continued immediately at the expert level, and the Commission meeting at the level of foreign ministers will be held in the near future.”

The Russian diplomacy apparatus said in another part of its statement that the participants in the Joint Commission’s meeting of the JCPOA agreed that the maximum pressure of the United States has caused a crisis surrounding the JCPOA.”

"Today, in Vienna, the extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held, and Russia, Britain, Germany, Iran, China and France participated at the level of political directors of the foreign ministry with the role of the European Union coordinator, and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on the behalf of Russia participated in Vienna."

The statement said that the meeting focused on the implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects, and the participants announced their commitment in maintaining the JCPOA and their determination to prevent further tensions. Political directors in this view had agreement that the current crisis is the result of a US policy of maximum pressure that in turn has led Iran to stop some of its commitments.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the parties have examined the possibility of stabilizing the situation on the nuclear deal and providing conditions for its full implementation.

"Russia's theory that the existing status quo can surrounding the JCPOA only be improved if all parties involved are fully engaged in fulfilling their commitments and respecting each other's interests based on the principle of gradual action."

